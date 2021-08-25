Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 90.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,116 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

