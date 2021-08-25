Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading 8.5% Higher

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 2.82 and last traded at 2.81. 76,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,282,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNMD. Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $840.32 million and a PE ratio of -16.12.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $1,159,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.