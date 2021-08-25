Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Acquires 50,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,397.91.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,114.71.

Shares of MRZ opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.60. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.