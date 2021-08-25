Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $27.48 million and $934.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $375.74 or 0.00771574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00127220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,760.11 or 1.00127547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.07 or 0.01028926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.75 or 0.06529529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,148 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

