Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Cap Reaches $23.64 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $76,135.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $47.59 or 0.00097434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00128549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00157680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.76 or 0.99946712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.75 or 0.01037406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.45 or 0.06562111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 496,673 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

