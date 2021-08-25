(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of (MKGAY) stock remained flat at $$38.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36. (MKGAY) has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

