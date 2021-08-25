MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Shares Up 147.5%

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) shot up 147.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 8,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 2,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30.

About MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.