Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by 65.2% over the last three years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $85,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

