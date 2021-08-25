MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Volume Hits $1.97 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $104.99 million and $1.97 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.83 or 0.06608953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.83 or 0.01321933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00363025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00130209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.58 or 0.00631627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00335456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00333798 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

