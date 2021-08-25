Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $353.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

