Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 132,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 402,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 76,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $187.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.