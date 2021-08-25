Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 763 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Moderna by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after purchasing an additional 993,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,600 shares of company stock worth $83,387,030. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $394.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.45. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

