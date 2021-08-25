Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

