Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 13 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,262.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,220.60. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

