Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,875 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

