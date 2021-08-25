Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,319,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $66,143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 905,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

