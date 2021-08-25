Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 102,953 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 2,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.07.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

