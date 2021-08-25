Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPWR. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,790. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

