Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 293,126 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,126 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after acquiring an additional 235,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,538,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

