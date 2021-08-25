Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 6,790 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Popular by 370.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after buying an additional 335,403 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after buying an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.33. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

