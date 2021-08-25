Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 76,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1013 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

