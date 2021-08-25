Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of TTEC worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TTEC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in TTEC by 134.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $644,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,864,390. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.08. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

