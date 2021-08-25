Morgan Stanley Downgrades Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) to Equal Weight

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $209,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

