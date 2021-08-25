Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gogo were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

