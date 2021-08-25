Morgan Stanley Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $184.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $147.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.