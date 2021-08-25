Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $170.99.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

