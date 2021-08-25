Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.90

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.90 and last traded at $104.89, with a volume of 215979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.09.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 320,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,342,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 414,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.