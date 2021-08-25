Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Danske upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

