Morgan Stanley Sells 71,513 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.47.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

STC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

