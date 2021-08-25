Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,834 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.22, for a total value of $2,316,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 24.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

