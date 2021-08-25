MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CFO Kenneth D. Krause Sells 4,000 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MSA opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

