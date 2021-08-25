Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

MTL stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$13.95.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9278472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.