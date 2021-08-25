Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
MTL stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$13.95.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9278472 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
