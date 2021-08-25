MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 276,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,551,535 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Specifically, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

