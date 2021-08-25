MV Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 800 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,364 shares of company stock valued at $270,928 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXMT stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

