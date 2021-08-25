MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

