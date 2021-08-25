MV Capital Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $51.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

