MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.64

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.64 and last traded at $101.28, with a volume of 484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
