MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.64

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.64 and last traded at $101.28, with a volume of 484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.