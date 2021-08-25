National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$62.50 and a 1 year high of C$100.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$94.75.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.11.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.