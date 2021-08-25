Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $35.36 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $653,309.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004935 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002155 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00036152 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,472,586 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

