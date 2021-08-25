NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCCGF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Investec lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

