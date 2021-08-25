nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nCino by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after buying an additional 3,354,680 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $89,761,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. 5,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.03.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

