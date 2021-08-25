NerveNetwork (NVT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.33 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $153,857.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005836 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

