NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.55

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 77081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

