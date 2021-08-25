NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

NTAP stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.27. 1,892,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.65.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

