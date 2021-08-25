Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $553.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

