NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 384,413 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $5,105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after buying an additional 122,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,577.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

