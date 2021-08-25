New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,294,319 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

