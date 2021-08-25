New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,294,319 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
