New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,952 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $32,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

