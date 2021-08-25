New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $34.86 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 197.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 895,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $34,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

