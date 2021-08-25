New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39.39 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $39,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stifel Financial by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

